In many ways, plant-based food manufacturers are in a position to write their own ticket. They’re supplying a market that’s growing twice as fast as the overall U.S. food market, with no sign of slowing down. The numbers get even better as you drill down: sales of plant-based eggs, for example, have grown 700% since 2018, trouncing the traditional egg market by a factor of 100. As the market for meat gets leaner, profits for plant-based production have great potential to fatten.