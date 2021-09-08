CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lotteries for Sept. 8

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

Here are the winning numbers selected Tuesday in the Hoosier Lottery:. Quick Draw Midday: 03-06-08-12-24-28-32-43-44-54-55-57-61-62-63-66-67-68-69-76 Here are the winning numbers selected Monday in the Hoosier Lottery:. Daily Three Evening: 9-2-2 Daily Four Evening: 6-5-0-0 Cash 5: 06-20-22-23-41 Jackpot: $415,000. Quick Draw Evening: 01-02-08-10-14-15-29-31-37-53-59-60-61-62-63-68-70-72-74-75 Here are the winning numbers selected Monday...

Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Sports Roundup – September 9

FORTVILLE — The Greenfield-Central boys tennis team scored a big Hoosier Heritage Conference victory on Tuesday afternoon. Pitted against rival Mt. Vernon, the visiting G-C Cougars swept both doubles matches and two more singles contests to best the defending Hancock County champion Marauders, 4-1. G-C’s Tyler White and Casey Hunt...
Charlottesville, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Royals drop homecoming game to Eagles

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Class 2A Eastern Hancock Royals were unable to celebrate a victory on their homecoming night this year, falling to 2A No. 4 Heritage Christian Eagles, 35-0. The usually potent Royals’ offense struggled to get their feet under themselves early on in the game, while the unbeaten Eagles (4-0) soared with the help of multiple big gains.
New Palestine, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Prep Roundup: Dragons tennis wins New Palestine Invitational

NEW PALESTINE — The New Palestine Dragons boys tennis team dominated Saturday’s New Palestine Invitational, winning both of its matches 5-0. The Dragons swept Triton Central in the opening round before beating Greenwood for the title. In the title match against the Woodmen, the Dragons had five straight-set wins. At...

