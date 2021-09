Dubbed the “Oscars for fashion”, the Met Gala is the most prestigious sartorial spectacle of the year. The event usually takes place every year on the first Monday of May and is ostensibly an annual fundraising gala for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, however, the annual soirée will take place on Monday 13 September, having been postponed due to the pandemic.The Met Gala always boasts the most exclusive red carpet around, complete with Hollywood actors, musicians and models, offering an unrivalled platform to fashion designers who spend months vying to dress them. In...