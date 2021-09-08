NEW: Register for Upcoming REALTOR® Safety Webinar

This month’s National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Power Broker Roundtable dismisses some of the myths surrounding a potential real estate bubble. Cindy Ariosa, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager, Long & Foster Real Estate, Chantilly, Virginia; Liaison for Large Firms and Industry Relations, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR): Real estate is a series of moving parts, and the truth is, those parts have been moving so fast and furiously over the last 18 to 20 months that it’s been hard to get an accurate snapshot. It seems we are emerging from a fiercely competitive and exhausting environment into a season of relative normalcy. Is inventory beginning to inch up? Yes. Are some sellers looking at five offers instead of 15? Yes. And those are good omens in my view. Interest rates are low, there is money to spend, and a generation of new buyers appears ready to enter the market. If some media mavens are mouthing the word bubble, I think they are way off the mark.