High School

Butte High Silver B’s set double induction ceremony

buttesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Butte High School football teams of 1995 and 1996 are scheduled to join the ranks of the Butte High Silver B’s Friday, Oct. 8 before the Butte High Bulldogs take on the Glacier High Wolfpack in a Western AA contest at storied Naranche Stadium. Kickoff is slated...

