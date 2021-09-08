Ensuring that tech investments pay off
Andrew Avanessian, CEO of AppLearn, discusses how organisations can ensure that investments in tech pay off in the long term. In the last 18 months, businesses have experienced unprecedented rapid digital transformation, onboarding new technologies at pace in response to the pandemic. According to a recent survey by Deloitte, 85% of CEOs agreed that their organisation’s digital transformation had accelerated during the crisis. In the UK alone in 2020, business investments in tech reached a record high total of £11 billion, and is on track to accelerate even further this year, with approximately £6 billion invested in Q1 alone.www.information-age.com
