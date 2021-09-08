CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

13 Bozeman Area Events This Week: Films, Comedy, Food Fests, BZN Marathon

By Michelle
The Moose 95.1 FM
The Moose 95.1 FM
 4 days ago
Organic food, a comedy show, the big BZN Film Festival, an ArtWalk, not to mention the famous 'Bozeman Parade of Sheds'! Here are some great options of stuff to do this week:. Thursday, September 9th - Sunday, September 12th: BZN International Film Festival in downtown Bozeman - All access, single-day and student passes are available at the link above. Paid passes can be picked up at The Emerson. Full Film Festival schedule here. Hosted in part by Bozeman Film Celebration.

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Bozeman, MTPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Area Live Music This Weekend

If it's music you're into this weekend, don't despair. (And all this is in addition to the slew of other non-music events we already listed!) Here are a few great options:. Friday, September 10th: Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs w/ The Ryan Acker Trio at Love Field - (5350 Love Lane, Bozeman. West of town off of Huffine Lane). Doors 6pm. Music at 7pm. All Ages. 10 and under free. Tickets $25 advance/$30 at the door.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Ever Heard of Idaho Tacos? They’ll Blow Your Mind

Obviously we all know what tacos are but these Idaho tacos are about to blow your mind. Keep reading for the recipe although it is rather simple. I’d like to shake hands with the genius who first came up with Idaho Tacos. Actually I’m pretty upset that I didn’t think of this myself and that these have been missing from life for all of these years.
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Emmy Winner Brian Cox in Montana Filming Fly-Fishing Movie

Another movie is being filmed in Montana about fly-fishing, and according to sources in Hollywood, the storyline in this film involves a young soldier injured in Afghanistan. Written by Bozeman resident Stephen Camelio, the movie is titled Mending the Line, and production began at the end of August in Montana, according to Deadline. Filming is reportedly being done in Livingston on the Yellowstone River, and other scenes are being shot on the Gallatin River.
Posted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bummer! The Upcoming UM Homecoming Parade Has Been Canceled

Well, this was some unfortunate news to see today. It feels like we were just starting to feel the excitement about this year's UM Homecoming parade and now the word has come down that it won't be happening. Your first thought would probably be that COVID-19 concerns were behind the cancellation - and that would be a guess that would probably make you correct more times than not. But the reason for no parade this year is the continued construction on the Beartracks Bridge.
Posted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

One Of Missoula’s Biggest Hotels Has Been Sold To A New Owner

I was keeping up with the hotel industry - as surely everyone does - by scrolling through Hotel News Resource the other day. If you've never been, it's a website that keeps people in the hotel industry in the know about all kinds of deals being made in hotels around the world. And hey, wouldn't you know it, some info about one of Missoula's hotels popped up!
Bozeman, MTPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Want Your Own Montana Radio Station? Here’s One For Sale

Maybe I'm biased because of my job, but surely I'm not the only one who thinks it would be pretty awesome to have their very own radio station. I realize that just about anybody can start an internet radio station (fairly affordably) in their basement, but nothing compares to a real radio station. One with with a tower, a transmitter, an office and - gasp - actual listeners.
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s First ‘Le Macaron’ to Open in Downtown Billings

Signs have gone up in a downtown Billings window front that reveal a new pastry and gelato shop will soon be taking over a prime location on Broadway Avenue. According to the information on their Facebook page, Le Macaron French Pastries will be opening before the end of 2021 at 112 North Broadway, in the location that used to be occupied by Terakedis Fine Art Gallery.
Missoula, MTPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Pics: What’s the Status of the New Sub Shops Coming to Missoula?

Since I live over in the area - I'm out on N. Reserve quite a bit when it comes to running errands. And for that reason I've kept my eye on all the happenings of what's going on when it comes to food joints. Panera was a nice addition to the Target parking lot and it's provided a nice alternative to the typical fast food spots. I'm still waiting for some movement when it comes to Chick-Fil-A. The old Pier 1 Imports building is still sitting vacant where the popular chicken place is supposedly going to set up shop.
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Hunting Season Special – Montana Style Luxury Camouflaged Limo

This weekend marks the kick off of big game hunting in Montana. Archery season is all about camouflage. You dress up like a bush, crawl though a bush, and if your like me, you are allergic to the bush. But, it is necessary to get in close to your prey. Now imagine sneaking up on your prey in a luxurious Lincoln limo. Rolling down the window and politely asking if the deer would like to be served with some "Grey Poupon." Followed by you and your hunting buddies parading around town with your trophy strapped to the hood, disco lights on and the music blaring. If this sounds like a fantasy. Feast your eyes to the glory that is a 1995 Lincoln Towncar Limousine, complete with a full Mossy Oak camouflage wrap. Yes....It's FOR SALE!
Missoula, MTPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Favorite Annual Missoula Event is Canceled for 2021

It's kind of hit or miss when it comes to events in Montana right now. Either promoters are over canceling events, need to make money, and assume enough attendees are vaccinated. Or, they see that our positive COVID-19 cases are growing by the day and choose to err on the side of caution. The latter is the case for Missoula's beloved Rocky Horror Live show at the Wilma.
Manchester, TNPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

2021 Bonnaroo Festival Canceled

For the second straight year, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., has been canceled. Heavy rains brought about by Hurricane Ida forced the cancelation of this weekend's (Sept. 2-5) event. Jason Isbell, Breland, Grace Potter and Niko Moon were among the country artists set to perform at Bonnaroo...

