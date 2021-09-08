13 Bozeman Area Events This Week: Films, Comedy, Food Fests, BZN Marathon
Organic food, a comedy show, the big BZN Film Festival, an ArtWalk, not to mention the famous 'Bozeman Parade of Sheds'! Here are some great options of stuff to do this week:. Thursday, September 9th - Sunday, September 12th: BZN International Film Festival in downtown Bozeman - All access, single-day and student passes are available at the link above. Paid passes can be picked up at The Emerson. Full Film Festival schedule here. Hosted in part by Bozeman Film Celebration.mooseradio.com
