From breathless at Wimbledon to breathtaking in New York: it is a transformation that took Emma Raducanu just 10 weeks, signifying the most gloriously unlikely story ever told in British sport. When she left No 1 Court in anguish that evening, the country’s reaction suggested a certain fatalism, an acceptance that the plucky teenage debutant, out of her depth in the fourth round of a major, had run out of road. She was having none of it, evidently. Her astonishingly composed victory in the US Open final stands as the ultimate rebuke to anybody who dared put a ceiling on her ambition.