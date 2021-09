The Las Vegas Raiders have long heard that Derek Carr may not be the long-term answer, but he is starting to gain some love from the national media. The Las Vegas Raiders franchise knows they have a solid quarterback in Derek Carr, a player who has broken numerous Raiders records and has played at an MVP level at times in his career. The problem is, most national media hosts feel he is just holding down the position in Las Vegas and is not a part of the long-term solution for head coach Jon Gruden.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO