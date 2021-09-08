These 10 NTX Giving Day nonprofits are making a difference in Collin County – and YOU can help!

NTXGivingDay.org giving is OPEN now through September 23, and we’re spotlighting local NTX Giving Day registered nonprofits serving Collin County. Volunteers are vital to making a difference in the community as they dedicate their valuable time and skills to help serve those in need. Almost all nonprofits depend on selfless volunteers to support their mission and advance their work. With so many individuals relying on nonprofit assistance for housing, food, disaster relief, and more, there are never enough volunteers.