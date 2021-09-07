Wildcat Guardian app debuts for Linfield community
With the start of a new academic year, safety is top of mind. As part of the Linfield University’s ongoing commitment to campus safety, Linfield Public Safety has partnered with Rave Mobile Safety to create Wildcat Guardian, a free mobile app that turns any smartphone into a personal safety device. By downloading this free safety app, members of the Linfield community can enhance their personal safety both on and off campus.www.linfield.edu
Comments / 0