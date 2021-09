Sometimes it seems that we will never get to experience an actual fall day in Louisiana, but hey, we'll take whatever we can get as long as we can whip out our gumbo pots during this time of year. Fall will technically begin on Wednesday September 22, 2021 and we are patiently waiting for hurricane season to be over, and temperatures to fall below 80. Although, in the last couple of days the lower humidity has brought us just a hint of things to come (dare I say).