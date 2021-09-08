British Open returning to Royal Portrush in 2025

European captain Padraig Harrington admitted it was “incredibly difficult” to leave Justin Rose out of his side after naming Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry as his Ryder Cup wild cards.Bernd Wiesberger’s tie for 20th in the BMW PGA Championship saw him secure a debut at Whistling Straits at the end of the month, knocking Lowry out of the side.Lowry could have replaced Lee Westwood with a top-eight finish and began the day in a tie for seventh, but slipped down the leaderboard with a final round of 71.Westwood therefore qualified for a record-equalling 11th appearance in the biennial...