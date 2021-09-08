CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

British Open returning to Royal Portrush in 2025

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Open is heading back to Royal Portrush. The R&A says the world’s oldest major championship will return to the Northern Irish venue in 2025 after a successful staging of the British Open there in 2019 when Irish player Shane Lowry won by six shots. That marked the first time Royal Portrush had hosted the event since 1951. Some 237,750 spectators attended the four days of the 2019 Open and that was a record attendance in the championship’s 161-year history. A record 61,000 spectators attended practice days.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Sports Writer#Royal Portrush#Ap Sports#R A#Northern Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolf365.com

Padraig Harrington relishing dramatic finale in race for Ryder Cup spots

European captain Padraig Harrington is braced for some “fuss and drama” as his Ryder Cup side is finalised at the BMW PGA Championship this week. World number one Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland are mathematically certain of their place in the team, with Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood also set to qualify.
New York City, NYWenatchee World

British qualifier Raducanu makes history by reaching U.S. Open semis

NEW YORK — British teenager Emma Raducanu produced yet another electrifying performance to become the first qualifier to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday, defeating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Down an early break, the 150th-ranked Briton recovered swiftly to win four straight games...
GolfKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Horschel wins at Wentworth, fueled by Ryder Cup snub

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Billy Horschel felt aggrieved this week at the manner in which he missed out on a place in the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup. So he took down a bunch of leading Europeans by himself. Horschel birdied Wentworth’s storied 18th hole after an approach...
Golfgolf365.com

England’s Laurie Canter sets halfway target at PGA Championship

England’s Laurie Canter set the halfway target in the BMW PGA Championship as the Ryder Cup qualifying battle continued to dominate the agenda at Wentworth. Canter carded eight birdies and two bogeys in a second round of 66 to post a halfway total of 11 under par, three shots clear of a six-strong group which included former Open champion Shane Lowry.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Europeans conflicted with BMW PGA Championship, Ryder Cup

There is plenty at stake at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week. Players are battling to win the European Tour’s flagship event, but the Ryder Cup is looming large with Padraig Harrington set to make his captain’s picks Monday. There are plenty of scenarios as players jockey for...
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Laporta takes BMW PGA Championship lead

Francesco Laporta is in pole position to make his maiden European Tour win a Rolex Series title at the BMW PGA Championship, but the Italian has a bunched leaderboard lining up behind him heading into the final day, with several of them vying for a place on Pádraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team.
Golf740thefan.com

Golf-Garcia, Poulter and Lowry get the nod for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

(Reuters) – Team Europe skipper Padraig Harrington turned to two Ryder Cup stalwarts as he named Spain’s Sergio Garcia and England’s Ian Poulter along with Ireland’s Shane Lowry as his three ‘picks’ for this month’s match against the United States. Irishman Harrington named his picks a few hours after England’s...
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Padraig Harrington admits leaving out Justin Rose was ‘incredibly difficult’

European captain Padraig Harrington admitted it was “incredibly difficult” to leave Justin Rose out of his side after naming Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry as his Ryder Cup wild cards.Bernd Wiesberger’s tie for 20th in the BMW PGA Championship saw him secure a debut at Whistling Straits at the end of the month, knocking Lowry out of the side.Lowry could have replaced Lee Westwood with a top-eight finish and began the day in a tie for seventh, but slipped down the leaderboard with a final round of 71.Westwood therefore qualified for a record-equalling 11th appearance in the biennial...
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Billy Horschel emulates Arnold Palmer as American winner of BMW PGA Championship

Billy Horschel became just the second American to win the BMW PGA Championship after a superb final round at Wentworth.Horschel carded seven birdies, including a decisive one from two feet on the 18th, to finish 19 under par, a shot ahead of England’s Laurie Canter, Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.The 34-year-old joins the late Arnold Palmer in winning the European Tour’s flagship event, the seven-time major winner claiming the title at Royal St George’s in 1975.Billy Horschel wins the @BMWPGA 🏆#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/c9Cxh0Jp8t— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 12, 2021Aphibarnrat had been the first to set the...
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: European stalwarts Poulter and Garcia taken as captain's picks, joined by Lowry

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Padraig Harrington has made his three captain’s picks, an on-paper blend of experience and major-winning quality. In naming Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter, the European Ryder Cup captain has added a total of 15 past appearances in the biennial contest, even with Lowry, a rookie, in that mix. The trio will join the nine automatic qualifiers—Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger and a relieved “last man in” Lee Westwood—on the plane to Whistling Straits later this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy