Video Games

Evil Dead The Game Australian Rating Suggests There Will Be In-Game Purchases

By Salal Awan
twistedvoxel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil Dead The Game has been rated in Australia and through this rating, we can find out that the game will offer some In-Game Purchases. Australian Classification Board has rated Evil Dead The Game, which is due out in February 2022. They have given the game a Mature rating of MA15+. The description provided suggests that there will be in-game purchases. While there will be some single-player content, this is primarily a multiplayer-centric game.

twistedvoxel.com

