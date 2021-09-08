CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia teacher alleges she was fired over maternity leave, Postpartum Depression diagnosis

By Marian Johns
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia elementary school teacher claims she was fired due to her maternity leave and Postpartum Depression diagnosis. Shakirah Abdullah filed a complaint Aug. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Frederick Douglass Elementary School alleging violations of the Family Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, civil rights violations and violation of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

