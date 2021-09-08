Philadelphia teacher alleges she was fired over maternity leave, Postpartum Depression diagnosis
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia elementary school teacher claims she was fired due to her maternity leave and Postpartum Depression diagnosis. Shakirah Abdullah filed a complaint Aug. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Frederick Douglass Elementary School alleging violations of the Family Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, civil rights violations and violation of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.pennrecord.com
Comments / 1