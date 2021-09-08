Sonic Colors Ultimate Visuals and Resolution Are Improved But Frame Rate Is Still 30 On Switch
Sonic Colors Ultimate is out now and since the original was exclusive to the Nintendo Wii, it gets the chance to shine on newer platforms. While the original Sonic Colors was also available on the Nintendo Wii, a separate version was also released on the Nintendo DS. The new remaster is based on the Wii version and aside from visuals, it has also added some new content including a new Wisp and more.twistedvoxel.com
