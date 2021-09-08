Sonic Colors Ultimate Visuals and Resolution Are Improved But Frame Rate Is Still 30 On Switch

The premiere of Sonic Colors Ultimate on Nintendo Switch has come with graphical problems of all kinds. TO SEGA they have taken out the colors with a multitude of videos and comparisons between versions. Now, Katie Chrzanowski, the community manager for the Sonic brand, has posted on her Twitter account that the development studio is already investigating what happened and working on a future update. At the same time, it points to emulators as the cause of some bugs, despite the fact that affected Switch users have also raised their voices.