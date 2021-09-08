Class action alleges Great American Welding, Riley Power violated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act
PITTSBURGH — Great American Welding and Riley Power are facing a class action alleging violation of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act. George Hooks and Jerome Dowe, on behalf of themselves and all others similarly situated, filed a complaint Aug. 24 in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County against Great American Welding Company LLC and Riley Power Group LLC alleging violation of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act and other claims.pennrecord.com
