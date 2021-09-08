CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Sunflower Festival

Cover picture for the articleToday, regular GPOD contributor Cherry Ong from British Columbia, Canada, is sharing photos from a trip she took recently. Thought your readers would enjoy some photos from my visit to the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival. It’s quite an amazing feeling to be surrounded by hundreds and hundreds of sunflowers (Helianthus annuus, annual), dahlias (Dahlia × variabilis, Zones 8–10 or as a tender bulb), and gladiolas (Gladiolus hybrids, Zones 8–10 or as tender bulbs)—much like you’re being hugged by a good friend!

