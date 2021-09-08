Gear up for Halo Infinite with these UNSC-sanctioned themed peripherals from Razer
(Pocket-lint) - Halo fans rejoice. The release of Halo Infinite is drawing nearer and now you can show off your love for the series with the Razer Halo Infinite product line. Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 is returning to our gaming screens this December, so there's not long to wait now. In the meantime, Razer is helping build the hype with a selection of UNSC-sanctioned peripherals for both Xbox and PC. Those peripherals include a headset, mouse and keyboard, all modelled after the iconic Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor.www.pocket-lint.com
