Public Safety

Murder arrest after man stabbed in Wolverhampton Asda car park

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in a supermarket car park in Wolverhampton. The victim, in his 40s, was stabbed several times in the stomach during a fight in an Asda car park on Wolverhampton Road in Heath Town at about 21:00 BST on Monday, police said.

