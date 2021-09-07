CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Proposed LESS Crime Act Allows Georgians To Give Money To Local Law Enforcement Agencies, Receive Tax Credit

By LaShawn Hudson
WABE
WABE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is proposing a tax credit that would allow Georgians to send money directly to local law enforcement agencies. Stanley Dunlap, a state government reporter for the Georgia Recorder, says if the Law Enforcement Strategic Support (LESS Crime) Act, passes it will allow individuals, families and corporations to donate money to their preferred local police department or sheriff’s office and receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit.

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Scott
Person
Geoff Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Law Enforcement Agencies#Georgians#The Georgia Recorder#Sheriff S Office
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy