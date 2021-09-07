Proposed LESS Crime Act Allows Georgians To Give Money To Local Law Enforcement Agencies, Receive Tax Credit
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is proposing a tax credit that would allow Georgians to send money directly to local law enforcement agencies. Stanley Dunlap, a state government reporter for the Georgia Recorder, says if the Law Enforcement Strategic Support (LESS Crime) Act, passes it will allow individuals, families and corporations to donate money to their preferred local police department or sheriff’s office and receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit.www.wabe.org
