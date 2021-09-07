CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superheavy landing mechanism

NASASpaceFlight.com
 9 days ago

Well that's right, it appears the initial plan is just to land the booster/ship precisely in all dimensions every time. OTOH I'm imagining something that can tolerate ~meters of landing translation error, ~20 degrees of rotation error, and then correct that and stack it precisely. The reality is likely something in-between.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Nature.com

Chemical mechanisms, one molecule at a time

Transport measurements through a single molecule unveil the mechanism of the catalytic Suzuki–Miyaura cross-coupling reaction. Insights into the mechanisms of chemical reactions, the sequence of steps by which an overall chemical change occurs, are vital for better control of the reactions — but can we prove chemical mechanisms? Most chemistry textbooks argue that this is impossible. Yet experiments can determine the likelihood of certain mechanisms over others. Key measurements in this direction include the study of temperature dependence, the determination of the stereochemistry of products, isotope labelling of reactants and the direct observation of reaction intermediates (species that are produced in one step but consumed in the subsequent steps of the same reaction). The latter is perhaps the most effective for unravelling reaction mechanisms, but capturing the intermediates of reactions is often challenging. Some reaction intermediates are short-lived and therefore can only be probed by fast spectroscopic methods. Hence, developing practical yet sensitive methods that can decipher chemical mechanisms remains of utmost importance.
The Guardian

Mechanical Engineer

£25,000 - £28,000 per annum (dependent on experience) Monday – Friday 37.5 hours (flexi-time) The Mechanical Engineer role is critical to the smooth delivery of projects and you may be required to engineer several projects at the same time, or one large project. The ability to liaise technically and commercially with colleagues, customers and suppliers is essential.
Nature.com

The effects of heterogeneous mechanical properties on the response of a ductile material

We investigate numerically the small-strain, elastic–plastic response of statistically isotropic materials with non-uniform spatial distributions of mechanical properties. The numerical predictions are compared to simple bounds derived analytically. We explore systematically the effects of heterogeneity on the macroscopic stiffness, strength, asymmetry, stability and size dependence. Monte Carlo analyses of the response of statistical volume elements are conducted at different strain triaxiality using computational homogenisation, and allow exploring the macroscopic yield behaviour of the heterogeneous material. We illustrate quantitatively how the pressure-sensitivity of the yield surface of the solid increases with heterogeneity in the elastic response. We use the simple analytical models developed here to derive an approximate scaling law linking the fatigue endurance threshold of metallic alloys to their stiffness, yield strength and tensile strength.
#Superheavy#Translation#B5
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

They're forming up what looks to be a pretty impressive footing for the higher bay. They're forming up what looks to be a pretty impressive footing for the higher bay. I hate to be that guy, but you might as well post it in the right forum:. The F9 transporter...
HackerNoon

Reflection Mechanism and Crypto: A Deep Dive

The concept of the reflection mechanism was newly introduced into the cryptocurrency space a few months ago. A reflection mechanism can be defined as a process in which tokens act as a self-generating mechanism for their holders. This means that a percentage is added to a liquidity pool for every transaction, and another portion is set aside for redistribution among token holders. As a result, the value of these tokens is self-generated and aims to promote a ‘hold and earn’ culture, which reduces selling pressure. The reflection mechanism is accomplished through smart contracts, which automate the token redistribution.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

Abnormal situations of the second examination day: what the ISS-66 crews faced. Recall that on September 9, 2021, the crew of Roskosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who is preparing for a flight with film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild, took an exam on the Soyuz simulator. At the same time, their doubles (Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, cameraman Alexei Dudin and actress Alena Mordovina) were tested on the simulator of the Russian segment of the International Space Station.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rotating Spaceships

The simple dumbbell does not even make it to back of napkin design stage. Especially if you use a tether, you cannot control the dynamics. Pretty much a nightmare in that category. I see this asserted pretty often, but without analysis to back it up. For example, see the attached...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Nose tethered BFS Spaceships for artificial gravity during the coastal phase.

I've often brought this up. In its simplest form, astronauts can just run on any circular surface of suitable radius. But it doesn't generate a lot of AG (1) because of the high running speed needed and (2) because the astronauts would be in zero g when both feet are off the ground. The Skylab astronauts didn't perceive any sensation of gravity, probably because their inner ears were under even less AG than their feet.
NASASpaceFlight.com

tiSpace-Taiwanese commercial launch company

"Hey Everyone! Our teams are working towards launching the Hapith I today still 🙂 We don't have a live feed of the event, due to the nature of this being a test launch. We will update the outcome of today as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!" Akin's...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Pliable electro-mechanical actuator suits soft robots

Harvard University has improved the presure capability of elastomeric valves, avoiding the choice between soft but weak valves, or capable but rigid valves, in soft robotics, it said. “Today’s rigid regulation systems considerably limit the adaptability and mobility of fluid-driven soft robots,” said Professor Robert Wood of Harvard’s school of...
NASASpaceFlight.com

If James Webb launch fails

If one designed for a very large launch mass, and a very large fairing space, then it would be possible to engineer the huge sunshield on JWST in a different manner such that there were many, many fewer deployment operations, using heavier mechanisms. One could reduce deployment ops from from 10's to 1 or 2.
MedicalXpress

Mechanism of cancer-induced wasting identified in flies

Affecting up to 80 percent of patients with advanced-stage cancers, cachexia is a condition where tumors cause muscles and body fat to waste away. This loss of muscle and fat makes patients more prone to falls and less able to tolerate chemotherapy. There are currently no treatments for cachexia and due to the lack of good models to study this disease, our understanding of it is poor.
PCWorld

Buying a mechanical keyboard? Consider these 6 points of caution

When I bought my first mechanical keyboard in 2015, I had no idea what I was doing. Coveting the clackety sound and glorious key travel of mechanical switches, I sprung for a hefty Rosewill Apollo keyboard without doing much research. It ended up being a poor fit for me, and I sold it on eBay a few years later.
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX launches Inspiration4, first all-private orbital mission

SpaceX has successfully launched the first-ever all-private orbital mission, Inspiration4. The first-of-its-kind flight saw four private astronauts take flight on a Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon ahead of a three-day stay in Low Earth Orbit. The flight is part of a large fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, a pediatric cancer hospital.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Elon The Boring Company

Why has nobody suggested simply placing both tunnel ends 30ft* above sea level?. If there's a maxim of NSF, it's that no statement starting "Why has nobody suggested ..." is ever true. Anything they build would have to be elevated above or protected from any expected storm surge. Why has...
