Severe Weather in Monroe

MONROE — The severe weather from Ida resulted in numerous downed trees and wires and flooding on some streets, according to information from Monroe town officials. While many issues were resolved fairly quickly, several areas remained impassible for a greater length of time, including 160-167 Pepper St., with wires in the roadway; 360-365 Old Zoar Rd., with wires in the roadway; Route 110/Osborn Lane, with a tree leaning on wires, the blocking entire roadway, and 236-242 Turkey Roost Rd., with the roadway flooded and pavement damaged.