CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Place, WA

Request for Proposals – Lodging Tax Funds

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

The City of College Place is requesting proposals from parties interested in competing for estimated lodging tax funds available in the 2022 fiscal year. Lodging tax revenue under this chapter may be used, directly by any municipality or indirectly through a convention and visitors bureau or destination marketing organization for: a. Tourism marketing; b. The marketing and operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists; c. Supporting the operations and capital expenditures of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a municipality or a public facilities district created under chapters 35.57 and 36.100 RCW; or d. Supporting the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations described under 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(3) and 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(6) or the internal revenue code of 1986, as amended.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Place, WA
College Place, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Request For Proposals#Pub#Rcw#D#College Place Wa 99324
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in his...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25. Country: Russia. ATP ranking: 2. Grand Slam titles: 1(U.S. Open 2021) EARLY LIFE. *...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy