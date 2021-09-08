Request for Proposals – Lodging Tax Funds

The City of College Place is requesting proposals from parties interested in competing for estimated lodging tax funds available in the 2022 fiscal year. Lodging tax revenue under this chapter may be used, directly by any municipality or indirectly through a convention and visitors bureau or destination marketing organization for: a. Tourism marketing; b. The marketing and operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists; c. Supporting the operations and capital expenditures of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a municipality or a public facilities district created under chapters 35.57 and 36.100 RCW; or d. Supporting the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations described under 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(3) and 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(6) or the internal revenue code of 1986, as amended.