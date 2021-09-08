Baroque Soloists Concert to Feature Gold Medal Cellist at First Concert

Early choral works from Bach and Handel given sparkling performances by the Monteverdi Choir and Ann Hallenberg under John Eliot Gardiner at the BBC Proms. Both born in 1685, Bach and Handel arrived at their early 20s in different circumstances. Bach was grubbing away at mid-status organist jobs near his home town of Eisenach, whereas Handel was in Italy, the darling of the Roman smart set, learning to perfect the stylish operas that would establish his later reputation. Wednesday’s Prom saw exemplary performances, by the Monteverdi Choir and the English Baroque Soloists under John Eliot Gardiner, of religious works by both composers from 1707.