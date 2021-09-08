CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baroque Soloists Concert to Feature Gold Medal Cellist at First Concert

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Washington Friends of Music presents the ninth annual Summer Concert Festival with world-class musicians and performances of The New Baroque Soloists at 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, 17, and 24, in the Historic Meeting House, First Congregational Church on The Green. Cellist Sergey Antonov, gold medal winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, will play at the first concert on September 10 with The New Baroque Soloists.

