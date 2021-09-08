BACK TO SCHOOL
St. Rose School students arrived at school Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31 greeted by (from left), Principal Bardhyl Gjoka, Dean of Student Life Mary Jo Bokuniewicz, Spiritual Director Sister Thaddeus Rajca and Monsignor Robert Weiss. The school had a staggered start with students in K-4 arriving on Monday, August 30 and grades 5 through 8 on Tuesday August 31. The school’s preschoolers will arrive on Wednesday, September 8. Faculty and students are excited to begin their 2021-2022 learning journey.www.primepublishers.com
