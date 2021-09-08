BACK TO SCHOOL

The challenges abound for students just starting out in college. Figuring out where your classes are. Who you’re going to eat lunch with. Keeping up with your stacks of problem sets and piles of readings. How to not blow your life savings on coffee. But for first-generation, low-income (FGLI) students, the difficulties doubly persist — and not just financially or academically. Rather, the challenge of being an FGLI student on a college campus comes from adapting to an entirely new culture, one that inherently is at odds with low-income, minority backgrounds.