WOODBURY — Peggy Ann Sobol Kuss died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 30, 2021. She was born on August 1, 1939, in Derby, to Henry Sobol and Ann Copes Sobol. Peggy graduated from Ansonia High School in 1956. During her senior year in high school she joined the Civil Air Patrol and quickly decided to take flying lessons. After her first solo flight, she declared a career in aviation was not for her.