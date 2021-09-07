CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 museum to retool its research rules after criticism

By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The 9/11 museum is backing off uncommon restrictions on researchers after complaints that the institution was stifling scholarship. Until at least Aug. 21, the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum’s website detailed rules for scholarly access to its collection. They required researchers to let museum staffers review their work before publication and to adopt “any text changes” the museum proposed. The rules said the institution was entitled to pursue “legal remedies” if a researcher didn’t comply. But the museum says it never did so and is now scrapping the review requirements and legal threat. Experts say the rules seemed unusually onerous.

