Kent Attainable Housing Receives Grant from MSCF
Mid-Shore Community Foundation has awarded Kent Attainable Housing (KAH), a two-year $50,000 grant to convert the part-time Executive Director, Darius Johnson, to a full-time position. Expanding this essential staff position to full time will strengthen the ability of KAH to focus on developing and implementing a sustainable model for affordable housing in Kent County, while building community and political support for systemic change, and a succession plan to advance the mission over the next decade.chestertownspy.org
