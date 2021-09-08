Kent Goes Purple 5K Color Run/Walk and Purple Jamboree Set for Sept. 12

The third Kent Goes Purple 5K Color Run/Walk and Purple Jamboree is set for 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 in Wilmer Park. Kent Goes Purple (KGP) is a substance abuse awareness and prevention initiative from Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Chestertown Rotary Club, that empowers our youth and our community to ‘Go Purple’ as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse. This is year four for the initiative, and year three for the color run. Last year’s run/walk did not happen due to the pandemic.