Throughout the years Call of Duty has mounted itself at the top of the first-person shooter genre as one of the most prolific and successful series of all time. It has become successful enough to require multiple studios to helm its games to allow yearly releases. Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer rotate every year so that even though Call of Duty is a yearly release it is also worked on for an adequate amount of time to ensure the quality of the games stays consistent with its reputation. Since its initial release in 2003, the Call of Duty franchise has made over 15 billion dollars. It has become a shooter series that is synonymous with pop culture and has appeared in multiple tv shows and movies. With so many games though which ones have come into the scene and changed it forever? Which games are hallmarks for the series and carry some extra weight in their name? We’re here to talk about the top three Call of Duty games ever released.