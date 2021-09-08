CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to open 2 cashier-less Whole Foods stores next year

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will bring its cashier-less technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them. But there will be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes will be available that take cash, gift cards and other types of payment. One of the new stores will be in Washington, D.C., the other in Sherman Oaks, California.

Grocery & Supermakethypebeast.com

Amazon is Introducing "Just Walk Out" System to Whole Foods

The “Just Walk Out” technology used by Amazon Go stores and Fresh supermarkets is now arriving at two Whole Foods locations. Shoppers simply need to scan their in-app QR Code, use the Amazon One palm scanner, or insert a debit card linked to their Amazon upon entering the store to skip the check-out line. The Just Walk Out system uses computer vision, deep learning algorithms and sensors —similar to the tech found in self-driving cars— to keep track of exactly what shoppers are putting into their bag and putting back on the shelves.
NFLwgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 9/9/21: Jobless claims continue to decline, Amazon to open cashier-less Whole Foods stores and what new products to expect at Apple’s September event

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims continuing to decline, what we should expect in the future as extra unemployment benefits expire, and the market reaction to the latest jobs data. Segment 2: CNET Editor at...
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Whole Foods to add Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' technology to two stores

Whole Foods Market will add the "Just Walk Out" technology first seen at Amazon Go stores to two locations in Washington D.C. and Sherman Oaks, Calif. To use the technology, customers will scan a QR code available in the Whole Foods or Amazon app upon entry to the store, wave their palm to activate Amazon One technology or insert a payment card linked to an Amazon account. After shopping, customers use the same mode of payment on their way out of the store, bypassing checkout lanes. A digital receipt will be sent to customers using this technology. Other customers will have the option to shop in the traditional way, and associates will be available throughout the store. Amazon has been expanding use of the "Just Walk Out" technology, introducing it to a store in Bellevue, Wash., new Go stores and more. Whole Foods is part of the Amazon.com Inc. portfolio. Shares of the e-commerce giant have gained 7.6% for the year to date while the S&P 500index is up 20.3% for the period.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Amazon bringing autonomous checkout to Whole Foods Market

Amazon continues to expand its “Just Walk Out” autonomous checkout technology, this time to its Whole Foods Market division. The company will deploy the technology in two new Whole Foods Market stores — in the Glover Park neighborhood of Washington, D.C., and Sherman Oaks, California — that are scheduled to open in 2022. Amazon’s Just Walk Out” tech leverages a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning — similar to what is used in a self-driving car — that enables shoppers to shop the store, select products and skip the checkout when they’re done.
BusinesssocalTech.com

Whole Foods Customers In Sherman Oaks To Pilot Amazon Technology

Customers of the Whole Foods Market in Sherman Oaks will soon get a new option for purchases: they will be able to "just walk out" the door and have their grocery purchases automatically charged based on computer vision and other sensors. According to Amazon, two stores--one in Washington D.C., and the other in Sherman Oaks--will start implementing the new "Just Walk Out" technology, which uses what Amazon says is "computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning" to let customers simply walk out of the store and skip the checkout line. Amazon said it has started implementing the technology because "customers didn't like standing in checkout lines". Amazon says the store will allow customers to enter a store by scanning the QR code in the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app, hovering their palm using Amazon One, or inserting a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account. The company says that once customers are done, they simply scan or insert their entry method again, and users will receive a digital receipt, which will be available in the Whole Foods Market app.
Florida Stateprogressivegrocer.com

Amazon to Open Drive-Thru Grocery Store in Florida?

The next innovation from Amazon may not involve artificial intelligence, machine learning or Just Walk Out cashier-less technology. In fact, Amazon’s latest experiment might involve technology that originated in a burger joint in Missouri in 1947 but has never been fully leveraged by many in the grocery industry — until maybe now.
Avon, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

New Whole Foods officially opens in Avon

Whole Foods Market in Avon is now open to shoppers after nearly two years of construction. The new location is 44,000-square-feet. It features a hot bar, a salad bar, a mochi bar, café seating, custom cakes and a “certified cheese professional” available during certain hours. It also sells beer. The Whole Foods is part of the first phase of the Avon Village Center project, a massive $400 ...
Atlanta, INNewsbug.info

UPS buys Atlanta’s Roadie, which handles bags it won’t

Delivery giant UPS is buying Roadie, the Atlanta-based company that arranges for same-day delivery of packages, the companies announced Friday. Roadie, founded about seven years ago, complements the massive UPS business because the company often delivers items that are perishable and frequently in shopping bags that cannot be easily handled by the UPS system, officials said.
Connecticut Stateprogressivegrocer.com

Whole Foods Opens 10th Location in Connecticut

Whole Foods Market opened its new 44,760-square-foot store, located in Avon Village at 50 Climax Road in Avon, Conn., on Sept. 1. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Avon Village location marks the grocer's 10th store in Connecticut and its fourth in the greater Hartford area. The...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Is America's #1 Favorite Fast-Food Chain for Road Trips

Road trips are an essential part of summer vacation. Even before the pandemic put a hamper on air travel, vacation road-tripping was on the rise in the U.S. This year, with the summer season riddled with rising cases of infection with the Delta variant, the trend is still going strong: a recent nationwide survey of U.S vacationers found that 20% had canceled flights in favor of driving. It also found that 90% of those surveyed planned on traveling to their vacation destination by car.
RetailDetroit Free Press

Toy makers: There's going to be a major shortage this holiday season

Store shelves during the holiday shopping season — and yes, we're talking about Hanukkah and Christmas just days after Labor Day — could prove to be merry but ever so tight. An inventory squeeze could frustrate shoppers, as 82% of retail executives surveyed are somewhat or very concerned about inventory...
New York City, NYdailynewsen.com

DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats sue NYC for price caps

Despite the fact that indoor dining is now permitted, the city has extended those caps. This cost the city millions of dollars this summer, according to companies. The lawsuit was filed by DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats late Thursday at the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York. It claims that the fees caps are government overreach. After investing millions in relief, the companies claim they were "instrumental" in keeping restaurants afloat.

