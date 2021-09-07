CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses after deaths

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where seven residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid. The Louisiana Department of Health said it alerted the seven nursing homes of the action on Tuesday. Health Department Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said in a statement that the homes “clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Health Department#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy