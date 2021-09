The Keep Moving Street on W Green Lake Way N will be reopening to traffic next month after being closed for over a year. The Seattle Department of Transportation will be making some changes along the roadway to maintain it as a pedestrian- and bike-friendly street. As soon as next week, SDOT will be starting construction to create a two-way walking and biking path on W Green Lake Way N. The plan is to complete the installation in early October, with a target reopening date of October 1.