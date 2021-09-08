Rutland County Humane Society’s “Kitten Noses and Yoga Poses” fundraiser is almost here! Join the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) at Vermont Sport and Fitness Club on 40 Curtis Ave. in Rutland on Sunday, Sept. 12 for kitten yoga! Enjoy an all-level yoga class led by Stephanie Jones, E-RYT, with the company of adorable RCHS kittens! There are two classes available (10 a.m. and noon), and only 10 spots left for each! Tickets are $20 per person, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the animals at RCHS! All those attending must be 15 years old or older. The kittens have been doing their stretches, and are getting ready to join you in class! Sign up today at rchsvt.org before spots run out!