Practicing up Pico peak

We had been walking for what felt like hours. Walking and talking and chatting as we made our way up the work road, not even really noticing the steep incline. Well, almost. But those moments when your breathing gets louder than the conversations are the moments that make you stop and look around and notice the absolutely gorgeous views either from the valley below or the Pico Peak looming far ahead. Somehow, it never seems like it gets closer until you are coming around that final corner to see the unloading area for the Summit Quad.