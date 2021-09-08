Finding work-life balance
More than just an end to the summer season, Labor Day is a celebration of workers’ contributions to the well-being of our country and the economy. Labor Day was first celebrated on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the Central Labor Union. On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland declared Labor Day a national holiday. Now, the first Monday in September is annually dedicated to the hard work and achievements of all American workers.mountaintimes.info
