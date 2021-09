The Catch is one of the best free-to-play polearms in Genshin Impact, but obtaining it can be rather tricky. The Catch is a great polearm choice for those looking to maximize Baal’s DPS. Not only is this weapon capable of unleashing some great damage, but you won’t need to spend any of your hard-earned Primogems to obtain it. This makes it a particularly strong replacement for those that do not have the game’s 5-star polearm, Engulfing Lightning.

