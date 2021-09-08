CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, MN

Covid cases continue to climb in county

 4 days ago

BROWN COUNTY — COVID-19 cases are not slowing down in September. Brown County Public Health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Aug. 30. This is one of the highest weekly increases in months. August 2021 already has the seventh-highest COVID cases since the pandemic started with 184 cases. One week into September 2021 and the county has already recorded 56 new cases for the month. The age of those affected is between 1 year and 80 years.

