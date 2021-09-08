5 Tips to Boost Creativity in The Studio

New Study from Tenovos Finds that Benefits of Creativity are Universally Recognized but Enterprises Continue to Prioritize Efficiency. Tenovos, providers of the modern, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps brands tell stories that matter, announced findings from a new study indicating that enterprises that put an emphasis on creativity significantly outperform their less creative counterparts. The study, titled The Creative Enterprise, polled more than 3,600 companies with at least $100M in annual revenue and compared businesses that report being driven by creativity with those that prioritize efficiency. The findings uncovered clear trends that show a direct positive correlation between an emphasis on creativity and favorable overall top-line growth, customer loyalty, profitability, and employee morale.
