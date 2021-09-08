Zero Wheat Macaroni and Cheese

With only two ingredients, these Biscuits and Gravy Cups are a super fun and easy breakfast that you will want over and over again!. If you are a savory breakfast person like me, then you will absolutely need to try these Biscuits and Gravy Cups! With only two ingredients, you certainly cannot go wrong with this recipe! Trust me when I say that these handheld breakfast bites are amazing and fun and everyone will be asking for them over and over again. So if you are looking for an easy breakfast idea, (that freezes beautifully. too!) then you have to make my Biscuits and Gravy Cup recipe.