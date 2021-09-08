CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Kid LAROI reveals Justin Bieber’s “weird” obsession

By Andrea Tuccillo
power953.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to their chart-topping collaborative hit "Stay," The Kid LAROI has gotten to know Justin Bieber pretty well. Maybe a little too well. In a new interview with U.K.'s Official Charts Company, the Australian rapper/singer reveals a quirky fact he learned about the Biebs. "So actually like the craziest thing...

www.power953.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kid Laroi#Abc Audio#Rapper#Shoes#Official Charts Company#Australian#Benihana#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionyounghollywood.com

4 Times Hailey & Justin Bieber Were Our Summer Fashion Inspo!

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram/@haileybieber) I think it can be said that we all know about Justin and Hailey Bieber, AKA “Jailey”, the celeb couple who unapologetically takes over our Instagram feeds and magazine headlines. Whether strutting at a red carpet event, working late in the studio, off galivanting around some beautiful vacation destination, or just out and about in L.A., this couple is always sure to be doing things fashionably. Especially after the past year we’ve had, the pair has come out hotter than ever this Summer. Take a look at a few of their best fashion moments from the past few months!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Justin Bieber seemingly models Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in hilarious mishap

If you ever wondered what Justin Bieber looks like modelling a pair of skimpy undies, then wonder no more. On Monday (August 30), a photo from Justin's new campaign with Balenciaga was put up on the side of a building on Los Angeles’ famous Sunset Strip. But, a hilarious mishap meant Justin was left wearing a pair of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS undies.
MoviesNYLON

Everything We Know About Justin Bieber's New Documentary

Justin Bieber is back in the spotlight lately — his collaboration with The Kid Laroi, “Stay,” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, which he’ll be performing at the MTV VMAs to a live audience at New York’s Barclays Center. And now, he’s also got a brand new documentary in the works. Justin Bieber: Our World was announced by Amazon Studios today, with award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner at the helm behind the latest look into Bieber’s megastar life. Here’s everything we know about the film so far:
Worldwegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Kid Laroi?

Much like Billie Eilish, Kid Laroi is a teenager quickly rising to megastar status and musical acclaim. From Soundcloud fame to inking a deal with Columbia Records, the 18-year-old Australian rapper/singer/songwriter has been working steadily to build his name up in the music industry. Over the course of his career, he’s worked with several big-time American artists like Denzel Curry, the late Juice WRLD, and Polo G, cementing him in the new wave of popular music. Recently, he’s been heavy on radio playlists as his single with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” has remained at the top of Billboard three weeks in a row. However, as the music video for “Stay” has managed to gain an impressive 114 million views in only a month, fans of both artists have noticed that there is a substantial height difference between the two pop stars. So how tall is The Kid Laroi exactly?
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Fans Spotted Hailey Bieber Freaking Out in Excitement Over Justin's VMAs Performance

The VMAs are back! I mean, they were also back last year but the show was largely pre-recorded and semi-virtual, so things weren't exactly the same. And whomst performed? That'd be Justin Bieber. But apparently he wasn't down to walk the red carpet this year (too busy getting into his performance overalls), which means we tragically didn't get any VMAs red carpet pics of him and Hailey Bieber.
MusicFrankfort Times

Justin Bieber is Spotify's most listened artist

Justin Bieber has become the most listened to artist on Spotify ever. The 'Sorry' hitmaker has broken the all-time record set on the streaming platform and now has the most monthly listeners of any artist on Spotify, with a mammoth 83.3 million listeners each month.
Musichypebeast.com

Justin Bieber Breaks Spotify's All-Time Streaming Record

Justin Bieber has made Spotify history after breaking the streaming platform’s all-time monthly listener record. Chart Data on Saturday revealed that the pop polymath has amassed 83.3 million monthly listeners, the most any artist has ever earned since Spotify’s conception. Trailing behind Bieber is The Weeknd with 74.53 million monthly...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Flies From The Ceiling In Epic VMAs Performance As Hailey Baldwin Dances From Her Seat

Justin Bieber kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, following a five-year absence, and his performance may be one of his best ever. Justin Bieber went into the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with the most nominations out of anyone — seven, to be exact — so we weren’t too surprised to hear he’d be performing. But we had no idea he’d knock our socks off while doing so! Justin, who performed “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, hasn’t performed the show since 2015, so it was his first time back on the VMAs stage in six years. Obviously, it was a special moment for both the singer and his fans, and we don’t think anyone watching walked away disappointed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy