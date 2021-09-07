Coffeyville Enters Top 10 in Latest NJCAA Football Poll

After upsetting the previously top-ranked team in the nation, the Coffeyville Red Ravens were rewarded with a top ten appearance in the latest NJCAA poll. The Ravens are now ranked 10th in the nation after defeating the Hutchinson Blue Dragons 17-10 last Saturday. Other Jayhawk Conference rivals ranked in this week's poll include Garden City (#3), Independence (#7), and Hutchinson (#11). Butler fell out of the poll after losing to Independence, who climbed three spots. Garden City moved up two spots, but did not play last week.