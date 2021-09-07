CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffeyville, KS

Coffeyville Enters Top 10 in Latest NJCAA Football Poll

By Connor Harbit
kggfradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter upsetting the previously top-ranked team in the nation, the Coffeyville Red Ravens were rewarded with a top ten appearance in the latest NJCAA poll. The Ravens are now ranked 10th in the nation after defeating the Hutchinson Blue Dragons 17-10 last Saturday. Other Jayhawk Conference rivals ranked in this week's poll include Garden City (#3), Independence (#7), and Hutchinson (#11). Butler fell out of the poll after losing to Independence, who climbed three spots. Garden City moved up two spots, but did not play last week.

kggfradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coffeyville, KS
Sports
City
Coffeyville, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Football
City
Garden City, KS
City
Independence, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njcaa#Snow College#American Football#Non Jayhawk Conference
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy