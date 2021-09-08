CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to help fight the flu this season

By Virginia Aparicio
Goshen News
 4 days ago

The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against influenza (flu) is to get a flu vaccine every flu season. Flu illness is more dangerous than the common cold for children and can lead to serious illness, hospitalization, or even death. Children younger than 5 years and children of any age with certain long-term health problems are at high risk of flu complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus and ear infections. The flu vaccine is safe and helps protect children from the flu.

