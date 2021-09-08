How to help fight the flu this season

Flu season is expected to commence in late September, so everyone is encouraged to get their flu shots as early as this week. However, the FDA is also scheduled to announce its guidance on the rollout of the COVID-19 booster shots in the country in the middle of this month. With this comes the struggle to choose which one to get first between the flu shot and the vaccine booster amid the potential rise of a season that healthcare professionals now refer to as the “twindemic.”