How to Get Started on That Side Hustle You've Been Dreaming About

For many, email is an essential part of how they communicate in their work and personal lives. One often relies on email so much that constantly refreshing one’s inbox all hours of the day (and night) can quickly become a hard habit to break, and the pressure to reply to emails as soon as possible is incessant. In her 2016 book, Unsubscribe: How to Kill Email Anxiety, Avoid Distractions, and Get Real Work Done author Jocelyn K. Glei describes email as a moving target that never truly reaches completion, which can trigger what is called inbox anxiety and even an obsessive mindset. “While you attend to it, you have the false sensation of advancing toward a goal, but the moment you look away, the target shifts further into the distance as more messages roll in,” she explains in her book.