Shots Fired Investigation At Harrisburg High School

HARRISBURG –Police are investigating a report of a shot or shots fired yesterday just after 3 p.m. in an adjacent parking lot at Harrisburg High School in the 2400 block of Market Street. Officers did locate a single shell casing in the parking lot on the east side of the campus. No injuries were reported and no evidence indicated a person was struck at the scene. It’s unknown who may have fired the shot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.