Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County Couple Charged In Child’s Drowning

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER – Two Lancaster County adults are charged related to the death of a four-month-old baby who drowned in a bathtub. David Meadows and Amy Manning, both from Ronks, are charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children after a May 20 drowning at the Roadway Inn at 3127 Lincoln Highway East in Paradise. Manning, Meadows, the victim, and two other children lived together in the hotel room at the time of the incident. An investigation determined the baby was left unattended in the tub with the water running for about 20 minutes, at a minimum. The parents indicated that this was something they did daily despite being told previously of the inherent dangers of such conduct. Meadows is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Manning, who was arrested in Tennessee, will be extradited to PA in the upcoming weeks.

