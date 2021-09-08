City Council approves Transfer of Liquor License to new Business Owner

A downtown Vandalia business will have a new owner. The Vandalia City Council on Tuesday evening approved for the liquor license transfer to the Amin family as they will become the new owners of CT’s Package Liquor. And, the business will become Harry’s 66 Liquor. Urvish Amin, along with Harry and Anita Amin, were on hand for the meeting. Urvish talked about their current similar business–Harry’s Gas and Liquor in Mattoon–and he says they try to get involved more in the community than you might normally expect from a liquor store.