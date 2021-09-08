CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia Mayor addresses recent social media post about Fairlawn Cemetery, defends Sexton’s work

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 4 days ago

Towards the end of the Vandalia City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, Vandalia Mayor Rick Gottman addressed a recent complaint on social media about the upkeep at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. The social media post, that Mayor Gottman said was posted by a Vandalia business owner, is said to have complained about the high grass or weeds at the cemetery. Mayor Gottman defended the work by Cemetery Sexton Sam Kerr and his crew.

