CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

British Open returning to Royal Portrush in 2025

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

The British Open is heading back to Royal Portrush. The R&A says the world’s oldest major championship will return to the Northern Irish venue in 2025 after a successful staging of the British Open there in 2019 when Irish player Shane Lowry won by six shots. That marked the first time Royal Portrush had hosted the event since 1951. Some 237,750 spectators attended the four days of the 2019 Open and that was a record attendance in the championship’s 161-year history. A record 61,000 spectators attended practice days.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Sports Writer#Royal Portrush#Ap Sports#R A#Northern Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolf365.com

Padraig Harrington relishing dramatic finale in race for Ryder Cup spots

European captain Padraig Harrington is braced for some “fuss and drama” as his Ryder Cup side is finalised at the BMW PGA Championship this week. World number one Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland are mathematically certain of their place in the team, with Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood also set to qualify.
Sportsthecountyline.net

Royall wins opener

Marah Gruen celebrates after a successful game point in the first set of Monday’s volleyball conference home opener versus Wonewoc-Center…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
GolfKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Horschel wins at Wentworth, fueled by Ryder Cup snub

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Billy Horschel felt aggrieved this week at the manner in which he missed out on a place in the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup. So he took down a bunch of leading Europeans by himself. Horschel birdied Wentworth’s storied 18th hole after an approach...
TennisIdaho8.com

Britain savors a new sporting star in tennis champ Raducanu

Britain is hailing a new sporting superstar after Emma Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier for one of the most improbable achievements in tennis history. Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those to congratulate the 18-year-old Raducanu after her 6-4, 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez that was broadcast on free-to-air TV in Britain in a primetime slot on Saturday evening. The thought of getting a message from the queen for becoming a Grand Slam champion likely couldn’t have been further from Raducanu’s mind at the start of the year when her preoccupation was being able to finish her high-school degree during the pandemic.
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Laporta takes BMW PGA Championship lead

Francesco Laporta is in pole position to make his maiden European Tour win a Rolex Series title at the BMW PGA Championship, but the Italian has a bunched leaderboard lining up behind him heading into the final day, with several of them vying for a place on Pádraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team.
GolfPosted by
newschain

England’s Laurie Canter sets halfway target at PGA Championship

England’s Laurie Canter set the halfway target in the BMW PGA Championship as the Ryder Cup qualifying battle continued to dominate the agenda at Wentworth. Canter carded eight birdies and two bogeys in a second round of 66 to post a halfway total of 11 under par, three shots clear of a six-strong group which included former Open champion Shane Lowry.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Europeans conflicted with BMW PGA Championship, Ryder Cup

There is plenty at stake at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week. Players are battling to win the European Tour’s flagship event, but the Ryder Cup is looming large with Padraig Harrington set to make his captain’s picks Monday. There are plenty of scenarios as players jockey for...
GolfSkySports

BMW PGA Championship: Justin Rose closes in as Kiradech Aphibarnrat holds halfway lead at Wentworth

The Englishman, who needs to win on Sunday to force his way into an automatic qualifying position for the European Ryder Cup team, is three shots off the lead on nine under. The lead is held by Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand who also fired a 68 to move to 12 under, one ahead of England's Laurie Canter (66) and Italian Francesco Laporta (65), and two clear of Australian Adam Scott (69).
TennisIdaho8.com

Qualifier to champion: Britain’s Raducanu, 18, wins US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — British teenager Emma Raducanu has beaten Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to become the first female qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era. The 18-year-old Raducanu is ranked 150th and needed to win three matches during preliminary rounds just to get into the main draw. Saturday’s victory capped a run in which she won all 20 sets she played at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu was participating in only her second Grand Slam tournament. This was the first major final between two teens since Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis at the 1999 U.S. Open and the first between two unseeded women in the professional era.
Golf740thefan.com

Golf-Garcia, Poulter and Lowry get the nod for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

(Reuters) – Team Europe skipper Padraig Harrington turned to two Ryder Cup stalwarts as he named Spain’s Sergio Garcia and England’s Ian Poulter along with Ireland’s Shane Lowry as his three ‘picks’ for this month’s match against the United States. Irishman Harrington named his picks a few hours after England’s...
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Padraig Harrington admits leaving out Justin Rose was ‘incredibly difficult’

European captain Padraig Harrington admitted it was “incredibly difficult” to leave Justin Rose out of his side after naming Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry as his Ryder Cup wild cards.Bernd Wiesberger’s tie for 20th in the BMW PGA Championship saw him secure a debut at Whistling Straits at the end of the month, knocking Lowry out of the side.Lowry could have replaced Lee Westwood with a top-eight finish and began the day in a tie for seventh, but slipped down the leaderboard with a final round of 71.Westwood therefore qualified for a record-equalling 11th appearance in the biennial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy